Zacks Research Weighs in on Franklin Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.