Zacks Research Weighs in on W&T Offshore, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

