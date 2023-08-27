ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $439,513.85

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. ZClassic has a market cap of $439,513.85 and approximately $29.62 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00095751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.