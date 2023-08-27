Zilliqa Achieves Market Cap of $262.70 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $262.70 million and $7.39 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,972,378,223 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

