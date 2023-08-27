Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $37.55.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amit Munshi bought 117,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

