Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Aaron’s stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a PE ratio of -148.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

