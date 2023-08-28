Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 121.3% in August

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the July 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

