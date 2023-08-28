Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company's revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 50,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $6,169,825.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,318,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 50,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $6,169,825.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,239,369 shares in the company, valued at $152,318,450.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,527,331 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

