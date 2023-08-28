Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 1.4 %

AJRD opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 355.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,227,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,266,000 after buying an additional 2,518,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 34.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,815,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,499,000 after buying an additional 721,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

