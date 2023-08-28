Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

