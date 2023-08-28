Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $16,052.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.