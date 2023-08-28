Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Set at C$24.00 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$24.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.57.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$20.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.97. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$20.05 and a 52-week high of C$33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

