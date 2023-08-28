Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

