Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $253.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.28.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.23. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.