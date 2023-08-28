Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $261.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $277.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average is $204.23. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

