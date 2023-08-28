Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

ADP stock opened at $253.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.