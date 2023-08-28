Barclays Downgrades Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $5.82 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

