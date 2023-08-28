Benchmark Boosts Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $6.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Grab by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

