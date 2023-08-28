Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 50.2% in August

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of BDRX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.02. 60,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $1,664.00.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

