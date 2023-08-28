BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 61.4% in August

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the July 31st total of 399,400 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BIOLASE to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.93. 85,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,051. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $398.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.30.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

