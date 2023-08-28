Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Down 30.4% in August

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHFAM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 19,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.75.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.