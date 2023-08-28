Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

BYFC stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

