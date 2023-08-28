Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $234.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.61.

BURL stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.89. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

