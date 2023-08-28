Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.