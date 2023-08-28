CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

PRTS stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 2.16. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

