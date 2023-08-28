Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $272.56 on Friday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.26 and a 200-day moving average of $238.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

