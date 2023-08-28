Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 565,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 582.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

See Also

