Credit Suisse Group Trims Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price to $60.50

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $61.50 to $60.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.21.

Get Fortis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortis

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.427 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.57%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.