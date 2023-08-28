Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.