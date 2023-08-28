Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.07.

PLAY stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

