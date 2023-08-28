Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR opened at $125.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

