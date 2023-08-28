Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

