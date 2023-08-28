Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direct Selling Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:DSAQ opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Direct Selling Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

