FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $464.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $500.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $437.90.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.