Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FITB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FITB opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after buying an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,650,000 after buying an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

