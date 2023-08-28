First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

FAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First American Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

