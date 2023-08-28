Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

