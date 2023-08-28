HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eFFECTOR Therapeutics
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.