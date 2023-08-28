Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

