Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iluka Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -326.14%.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.
