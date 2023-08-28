International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after buying an additional 1,192,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

