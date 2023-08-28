Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.79) to GBX 209 ($2.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.17 ($3.10).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

