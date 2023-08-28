Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.
