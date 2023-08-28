Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Shares of DKILY opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.