JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.65.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.