LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

Get LendingClub alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LC

LendingClub Stock Down 0.7 %

LC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 349,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 278,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.