Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

