M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 194 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.78) to GBX 208 ($2.65) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.00.

M&G Trading Down 2.0 %

M&G Company Profile

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.87.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

