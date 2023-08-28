Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.30.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MODN

Model N Price Performance

Insider Activity at Model N

MODN stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Model N has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $893,793. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.