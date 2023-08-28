Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

