Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MBRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
