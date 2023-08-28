Morgan Stanley Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $630.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.00. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

